RAK Properties, Ras Al Khaimah’s largest publicly listed property developer, is marking significant milestones in its ongoing real estate development projects in Mina Al Arab.

The latest construction updates include: The units in the hugely popular development, comprising 661 apartments, across four buildings in Bay Residences Phase 1 and Bay Residences Phase 2, are all sold out. Construction is progressing on schedule, with completion now at 75 percent and handover will be on schedule.

Work is well underway on Bay Views, a 344-unit urban island residential complex on Mina Al Arab’s Hayat Island, an established waterfront community in Ras Al Khaimah, with lush landscaping, protected coastal wetlands and pristine beaches. The enabling is already fully completed, with the sub-structure at nearly 70 percent of completion.

Already recognised for its design and architecture as the ‘Best Residential Project’ at the Design Middle East Awards 2023, Bay Views offers spectacular views of the Arabian Gulf and the Hajar Mountains, providing a luxurious living experience that complements the natural beauty of the surroundings.

Cape Hayat, spanning 22,854 sqm is a luxury collection of residential apartments with direct beach access. Located on Hayat Island in Mina Al Arab, the development is a blend of elegance, innovation, and sustainability, aligning with the RAK Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Strategy 2040, and Barjeel Green Initiatives. The enabling is fully completed, and the sub-structure is 65 percent complete.

On track for early handover, Marbella Villas comprises two- and three-bedroom townhouses and four-bedroom villas on Mina Al Arab’s, Hayat Island. The enabling, sub-structure and super-structure are fully completed. Finishes, MEP and external works are at 90% completion.

Situated within Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah’s premier master-planned development, offers a bustling island community with clubhouse, community park, waterfront promenade, seafront dining and retail, as well as scenic cycle and pedestrian paths and access to five-star resorts and spas.

Sameh Muhtadi, CEO, RAK Properties, said: “We are dedicated to delivering our projects with unprecedented speed and efficiency. Our commitment to innovation and sustainability allows us to meet our timelines while ensuring the highest standards of quality. By accelerating our delivery schedules, we enhance the value for our residents and investors, creating vibrant communities within Ras Al Khaimah.”