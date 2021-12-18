Dubai, UAE : Under the Chancellorship of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, and CEO and Chairman of the Emirates Group, The British University in Dubai (BUiD) celebrated the graduation of its fifteenth and sixteenth cohorts of graduates at the doctoral and Masters levels at Za’abeel Park. The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Simon Penney, Her Majesty’s Consul General of the British Embassy in Dubai, the University’s Council members, academic and administrative staff, and family and friends of the graduates.

Due to COVID-19 BUiD was unable to hold a ceremony in 2020, so this year more than 350 postgraduate students graduated, with 200 graduands attending the ceremony including 57 at the doctoral level.

The University’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Abdullah Alshamsi, welcomed the graduates, their families, and guests. He said, ‘This graduation comes in a very special year for all of us as we are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the United Arab Emirates. On this occasion, we remember and acknowledge the efforts made by our founding leaders, namely His Highness the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and His Highness the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, along with the rulers of all the Emirates who have made the dream of a union a reality.

I’m also honoured on behalf of BUiD to congratulate His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister, and ruler of Dubai, and all Their Highnesses the members of the Supreme Council on this historic occasion.” He added, “It has been a difficult two years, yet our students have put in the extra effort needed to fulfil all the requirements of their studies. Congratulations – you should be proud of yourselves, the skills you have developed and the knowledge you have gained. We are very proud of you.”

Dr. Khawla Al Shehhi, PhD in Education, and Abdullah Alsoori Alzaabi, Master of Education, spoke on behalf of the graduates. Dr. Al Shehhi thanked the University, “You have played a key role in shaping us and always encouraging us. Words are not enough to express our appreciation but please accept this from our hearts. All of us had different backgrounds when we entered here, and we all met friends who came from very different parts of the world; but we are leaving as proud graduates of the same university with a common dream and a goal which is to be successful.”

BUiD contributes to the higher educational system in the UAE by developing cutting-edge research capability in key disciplines, offers the highest internationally competitive level of research-informed education, and plays a leading role in stimulating a knowledge-based economy in the region and beyond.

-Ends-

The British University in Dubai

The British University in Dubai (BUiD) was established by law number 5 in 2003, by His Highness the late Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai, as a not-for-profit entity. The University grew out of collaborations between British and Dubai academic, government and commercial organisations to make a unique contribution to the UAE and the Gulf region. The founders of the University are the Al Maktoum Foundation, Dubai Holding, Rolls-Royce, the British Business Group of Dubai and the Northern Emirates, and Emirates NBD.

The University is governed by a Council formed every three years by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, under the chancellorship of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

BUiD is licensed by the UAE Ministry of Education and our qualifications are also recognised internationally by NARIC. The academic support that BUiD enjoys from its alliance with Russell Group universities in the UK has contributed to its success. These universities include the University of Edinburgh, the University of Glasgow, and the University of Manchester - all in the world’s top 100.

BUiD’s internal quality assurance include processes that ensure our programmes and students’ achievements are of standards on a par with those of our UK Universities Alliance partners.

BUiD offers full and part-time research-based Doctorate and PhD programmes, Masters and MBA programmes, and Postgraduate Diplomas, in the fields of education, business, law, engineering, finance, construction, and IT.

BUiD also offers undergraduate programmes in the fields of computer science, AI, engineering, finance, and business.

BUiD works in collaboration with leading organisations and institutions including its major contributing partner the Knowledge Fund Establishment, Atkins, the UAE Ministry of Education, and government and associated bodies across the UAE’s public and private sectors.

We provide an important and growing community and resource for young professionals, leading academics, corporate managers and aspiring leaders of all description.

