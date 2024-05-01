RIYADH — The Riyadh Region Education Department announced the suspension of in-person classes in schools in the region on Wednesday. The classes will be held remotely via the Madrasati and the Rawdhati platforms, in addition to the approved platforms for all boy and girl students.



The department’s decision to suspend in-person classes is based on reports received from the National Center of Meteorology about the rainy situation, in addition to ensuring everyone’s safety.



The decision will also be applicable to teachers and administrative staff of schools under the Education Department in the region, according to a statement published by the department on its X social media platform.

