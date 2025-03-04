RIYADH – Prince Sultan University (PSU) has been ranked first among Saudi universities in scientific research quality, according to the Times Higher Education (THE) 2025 report. The university received a score of 90.5%, placing it ahead of other institutions in the Kingdom.

The ranking evaluates universities based on factors such as research impact, the number of citations, collaboration in research, and the quality of scientific publications. PSU’s top ranking suggests strong performance in these areas.

THE is a global organization that assesses university performance through annual rankings, measuring research, teaching, citations, international outlook, and industry income. Its rankings are widely used as a measure of academic quality and impact.

