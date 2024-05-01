The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and Illmi Children’s Fund (ICF) have trained 100 schoolgirls in digital and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) skills.

ICF Executive Director, Mrs Maryam Augie-Abdulmumin, confirmed this in a statement in Lagos, last week.

The graduation followed the training of the schoolgirls in ICF and NITDA’s DIGITGALS 2.0 programme, a collaborative initiative aiming to equip adolescent girls in Abuja with critical digital and ICT skills.

Augie-Abdulmumin said the DIGITGALS 2.0 centred on essential digital literacy, programming fundamentals, digital marketing and communication skills and cybersecurity awareness.

She added that the girls were equipped with the confidence to compete and excel in a globalised digital economy.

The graduation was in commemoration of the 2024 International Girls in ICT Day, celebrated annually on April 25.

DIGITGALS 2.0 is in its second phase and has empowered 100 senior secondary school girls selected from five government schools in the Federal Capital Territory.

The girls, aged between 15 and 18 years, were equipped with the knowledge and tools needed to thrive in the digital world and address the growing demand for ICT skills in the 21st century.

Augie-Abdulmumin reiterated the importance of bridging the digital gap in the country starting with the girl-child.

“This graduation ceremony on International Day of Girls in ICT is a powerful symbol of our commitment to closing the digital gender gap.

“This programme is made possible through our partnership with NITDA and signifies a crucial step towards bridging the digital gender gap.”

“It is also fostering a future where women are active leaders in the tech industry. This is also an opportunity for these girls to take charge of their own future,” Augie-Abdulmumin said.

The Director-General of NITDA, Mr Kashifu Abdullahi, commended the collaborative efforts of ICF in making the DIGITGALS 2.0 a reality.

According to him, building a diverse and inclusive digital workforce is critical for Nigeria’s success.

“We are proud to collaborate with ICF on DIGITGALS 2.0 to empower these young women to become active participants in the tech industry.

“This programme showcases the importance of collaborative efforts in bridging the digital gender gap.

“These girls have been equipped with essential digital skills and ICF and NITDA are confident they will become active contributors to Nigeria’s thriving tech landscape,” Abdullahi said.

