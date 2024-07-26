Governor Caleb Muftwang of Plateau State approved the procurement of bulk assorted water treatment chemicals for the state water supply agencies to promote increased access to water, sanitation, and hygiene services.

The Programme Coordinator, Plateau State Sustainable Urban and Rural Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (SURWASH) Program, Engr. Jonathan Malann who disclosed this while speaking on the prevention of cholera outbreak in the state said agencies such as Jos Water Services Corporation, Plateau Municipal Water Supply and Sanitation Agency and Plateau Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency will benefit from the water treatment chemicals.

Engr. Malann added that Plateau Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (PRUWASSA) are on hand to provide chlorine tablets, powdered chlorine and Water Guard to prevent water contamination in rural communities while the Jos Water Services Corporation and the Plateau Municipal Water Supply and Sanitation Agency continue to ensure that all water supplied through pipelines are treated before distribution to households within the Greater Jos Area.

He pointed out that access to safe drinking water for the general population is essential to reduce the spread of the disease in the State, even if the drinking water source is safe, water can easily be contaminated during its collection, transportation and storage in the household.

According to him, a safe water intervention should therefore begin with an improved water source and be followed by safe water collection, handling and storage.

The Programme Coordinator said the Ministry through its Agencies will ensure that sanitation and hygiene workers and staff or volunteers working in the community are trained to teach local people about safe water treatment methods, including collection, transport, handling and storage to prevent spread of cholera.

“Under the Sustainable Urban and Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Hygiene (SURWASH) Program, efforts are being made by the present administration to increase access to water supply services in the State. Through the rehabilitation of Yelwa Water Treatment Plant, Extension of Water Pipeline Distribution Network to about 11,000 beneficiaries in Gyel community of Jos South LGA”.

by Isaac Shobayo