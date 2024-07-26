Osun Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Thursday, announced that his administration has received the first batch of 72 newly coupled tractors out of 114 tractors paid for by his administration, to boost food production and support farmers in the state.

The governor who dropped the hint, after a meeting with a Nordic firm interested in setting up a tractor assembly plant in the state said that, moribund tractors that are useful will still be repaired aside from the newly procured tractors.

He stressed, “About 24 trucks of 3 tractors each have since arrived in the state in the first batch of the procurement, while others are still being expected.

“The newly procured tractors come with three diffraction ploughers, and they can also be attached to carriers. My plans for the agricultural sector are robust and all-inclusive affirming that“the state is now set for implementation of various programmes in the sector.

“The first batch of the tractors was received on Wednesday and my administration had acquired tractors, the State Government will also be exploring leasing deal with tractor hiring association to ensure that farmers in the state get the needed support to ramp up food production and slow down the rising inflation challenges”.

Adeleke however assured residents of the state that, he will continue to deliver on every of his promises amidst the harsh economic condition the whole country is witnessing at the moment.

It be recalled the Governor in June had opened up on the plans of his administration for the agricultural sector in the state, assuring stakeholders that farm inputs, tractorisation, and issue of food security are being addressed by his government.

