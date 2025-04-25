The Fertiliser Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria (FEPSAN) has outlined plans to enhance Nigeria’s non-oil export revenue, which reached $5.456 billion in 2024, by significantly increasing the contribution of fertiliser—especially urea—to the sector.

FEPSAN President, Mr Sadiq Kassim, disclosed this on Thursday during a press briefing in Abuja. He expressed the association’s readiness to raise fertiliser’s current 15.74 percent share of non-oil exports, highlighting agriculture’s critical role in diversifying Nigeria’s economy.

As the 2025 farming season draws near, Kassim assured farmers of timely access to affordable and high-quality fertilisers, thanks to strengthened collaboration between the industry and key government stakeholders.

“We are grateful for the continued support from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, which has created an enabling environment for investments in the fertiliser industry to flourish,” he said. “The Presidential Fertiliser Initiative (PFI) is being restructured to better serve manufacturers and blenders across the country.”

Kassim outlined FEPSAN’s logistics and procurement plans, noting that:

150,000 metric tonnes of Muriate of Potash (MOP) will begin arriving by end of April;

100,000 metric tonnes of Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) and 150,000 metric tonnes of Granular Ammonium Sulphate (GAS) are expected from May.

According to him, blenders have already placed orders to blend over 1 million tonnes of NPK fertiliser—a marked increase from historical demand figures, which remained below that threshold over the past three years. This aligns with the federal government’s goal of doubling fertiliser consumption over the next two years.

As of now, stockpiles stand at:

400,000 tonnes of NPK ready for the planting season,

80,000 tonnes of DAP,

60,000 tonnes of MOP,

114,000 tonnes of GAS, while urea is produced locally and can be replenished within a week.

FEPSAN also revealed ongoing efforts to introduce crop- and soil-specific fertiliser blends, developed in collaboration with research institutions, to deliver cost-effective and high-performance solutions for farmers.

“These blends are based on soil and crop nutrient requirements and are followed up with tailored extension services to educate communities and ensure effective application,” Kassim said.

On compliance, Kassim reaffirmed that fertilisers are regulated under the Fertiliser Quality Control Act, 2019, overseen by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture. The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) also ensures all manufacturers adhere to security protocols, including the issuance of movement permits, particularly in the North East.

He encouraged farmers to leverage climate tools such as the Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) by NIMET and to participate in soil testing to enable optimal fertiliser use. He also noted FEPSAN’s participation in the Federal Government’s Soil Health Card Scheme, which guides fertiliser use across different agro-ecological zones.

“The fertiliser industry, through PFI-NPK Ltd, is being repositioned to respond effectively to the needs of blenders, making the procurement of quality raw materials more timely and cost-efficient,” Kassim concluded.

He gave assurances to farmers, all tiers of government, regulators, financiers, and stakeholders across the value chain that there would be adequate supply of affordable, quality fertilisers to meet the country’s agricultural demands.

