Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has reiterated his administration’s resolve to implement programmes and policies that promote gender equality and women’s empowerment.

The Governor also reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to improving the lives of women and children in the state for a better living environment and society.

He made this declaration during a courtesy call by the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Barrister Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, at the Government House Monday.

He acknowledged the crucial role women play in shaping the society and expressed his commitment to providing opportunities for their economic, social, and political growth.

The Governor highlighted various initiatives his administration has undertaken to improve women’s lives, including vocational training, microfinance schemes, and education programs.

He also mentioned the establishment of a gender desk to address all gender-based violence and other gender-related issues.

The Governor also told the Minister that his administration would continue to support Girl-child education in the state by providing a conducive atmosphere for teaching and learning for both teachers and pupils in schools across the state.

While assuring her that his administration would continue to execute policies that would ensure the advancement of Girl-child education in the state, Bala Mohammed informed said that since his inception into office, his administration had renovated hundreds of schools across the state, adding that more blocks of classrooms would be built and furnished.

He then expressed his administration’s commitment to executing more developmental projects capable of improving the living standards of citizens of the state, particularly children.

According to him, “Our aim is to help build a society that guarantees equal access to social, economic, and wealth creation opportunities for all, irrespective of gender, places a premium on the protection of the child, the elderly, and persons with disabilities, and focuses attention on key operators in both the private and public sectors on mainstreaming the concerns of these groups of people in the national development process.”

Earlier, the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Barrister Kennedy-Ohanenye commended Governor Bala Muhammad for his dedication to women’s empowerment, praising the state’s efforts in promoting gender equality.

She expressed her Ministry’s willingness to collaborate with the state government to implement policies and programmes that benefit women.

The Minister further applauded Governor Bala Mohammed for his numerous efforts towards ensuring adequate transformation and growth of the State in terms of infrastructure and total inclusiveness in his administration, which to her, is worth commendable.

The meeting demonstrated the shared commitment of the state government and the Ministry of Women Affairs to promote gender equality and empowering women.

Governor Bala Muhammad’s administration has shown a strong resolve to improve the living standards of women in Bauchi State, and this partnership is expected to yield positive outcomes for women in the state.

Various speakers at the event applauded the Governor for his numerous programs and policies that are geared toward the growth and development of Bauchi State.

