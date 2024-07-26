Organised by The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business, the two-day conference is scheduled for 15-16 October in the Zimbabwean capital and is expected to bring together leading decision-makers from Africa and Canada for networking and information-sharing.

The Canada-Africa Business Conference has a rich history of fostering economic ties, with the most recent one held in the Kenyan capital Nairobi in February hailed as a ‘great success’ in Canada’s Parliament.

It was followed by the inaugural Canada-US Forum for African Partnerships in Washington DC in May.

The upcoming conference in Zimbabwe will focus on key sectors such as energy, mining, information technology and education.

Additionally, the Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency has indicated that the country would use the conference to promote its tourism, manufacturing and agriculture sectors as key opportunities.

This conference is expected to further strengthen Canada-Africa economic relations and explore new avenues for collaboration.

