Muscat – Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation (MoHERI), in collaboration with Oman Tourism College and Omani Society for Human Resources Management, held a tourism forum called ‘Daraya’ in Muscat on Monday. The forum was inaugurated by H E Dr Rahma bint Ibrahim al Mahrouqi, Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation.

It focused on developing human capital in Oman’s tourism sector, identifying industry challenges and exploring solutions to empower Omani leaders in tourism. A key focus of the forum was alignment of higher and vocational education programmes with industry needs and evaluating how training by educational institutions impacts sustainable growth in tourism.

Dr Hamad bin Mohammed al Mahrazi, Dean of Oman Tourism College, informed that the forum was the first of several initiatives to strengthen ties between educational institutions and tourism stakeholders across public and private sectors. He described the forum as a platform for “sector stakeholders to discuss challenges and propose practical solutions,” emphasising its collaborative nature which aimed to encourage knowledge-sharing across the industry.

The forum included four sessions covering human resource challenges, leadership development, the importance of matching educational content to industry needs, and a presentation on Oman’s tourism landscape.

The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, in partnership with Oman Tourism College, also organised a job fair alongside the event, aimed at expanding employment opportunities and supporting jobseekers in the tourism sector.

