Muscat – Oman will host the ICEF Middle East Scholarship Forum in February 2025, marking the second consecutive time the sultanate will organise the event. The forum is being arranged in collaboration with International Consultants for Education and Fairs (ICEF) and Gulf Conferences.

An agreement to host the forum was signed virtually at the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation (MoHERI) headquarters on Monday. H E Dr Rahma bint Ibrahim al Mahrooqiya, Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, signed on behalf of the ministry, while Markus Badde, CEO of ICEF, and Dr Abdul Khaliq Muhammad, CEO of Gulf Conferences, represented their respective organisations.

MoHERI stated that the forum aims to build lasting professional relationships and partnerships between government bodies and academic institutions across the region and the world. It seeks to attract international students, promote collaboration between universities and governments, and encourage academic institutions to achieve global recognition and accreditation.

According to H E Rahma, hosting the forum reflects Oman’s vision of enhancing the quality of higher education, supporting Omani youth and advancing sustainable development. “The forum highlights our commitment to strengthening national capacities through scholarships and fostering an environment of global academic cooperation,” she said.

The event will also serve as a platform to address challenges in higher education and explore strategies for sustainability. Discussions will focus on increasing enrolment in higher education institutions, developing clear policies for external scholarships, and ensuring alignment with national development plans and labour market needs.

Through the forum, Oman aims to position itself as a key player in global education initiatives, strengthen ties with international academic institutions, and provide more opportunities for Omani students to access quality education abroad.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

