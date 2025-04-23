Egypt - Cleopatra Hospital Company’s general assembly approved the payment of cash dividends amounting to EGP 79.840 million for 2024, according to a bourse filing.

The group’s consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company jumped by 72.97% year on year (YoY) in 2024 to EGP 723.346 million, compared to EGP 418.180 million.

Cleopatra Hospital earned EGP 412.045 million in standalone net profits after tax in 2024, versus EGP 273.726 million in 2023.

