Solidarity Bahrain, one of the largest insurance companies in the kingdom and a subsidiary of Solidarity Group Holding, has held its ordinary and extraordinary general assembly meetings virtually.

The meetings were chaired by Shaikh Khalid bin Mustahail Al Mashani, chairman of the board of directors, and attended by shareholders, representatives from the Industry and Commerce Ministry, the Central Bank of Bahrain, Bahrain Bourse, and the company’s external auditors.

During the meeting, the shareholders reviewed and approved the agenda items, including the minutes of the previous meetings and the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025.

The shareholders also approved the board of directors’ recommendation to distribute cash dividends of 25 per cent of the share capital, equivalent to BD4,247,433, following approval from the Central Bank of Bahrain.

The meeting also witnessed the appointment and election of the board of directors for a new three-year term, to lead the company into its next phase of growth and expansion in line with its future ambitions.

On the occasion, Shaikh Khalid commented: “The year 2025 marked a strategic turning point in the journey of Solidarity Bahrain, as the company entered a new phase of growth and expansion, driven by the successful completion of the acquisition and integration of Bahrain National Insurance Company (bni) and Bahrain National Life Assurance Company (bnl) into Solidarity Bahrain. This milestone significantly broadened the company’s business base and further solidified its position as a market leader.

“With the commencement of the new board of directors’ term, the board looks forward to building on these achievements, advancing the company’s strategic objectives, and sustaining its growth momentum.”

He added: “We extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation to our shareholders for their unwavering trust and support, which reflects their active role in driving the company’s success and progress, creating meaningful value for both our shareholders and clients.”

Solidarity Bahrain chief executive officer Jawad Mohammed said: “Last year marked remarkable progress across all areas of the company’s operations, including the expansion of our product portfolio, the acceleration of digital transformation, and the enhancement of general and life insurance services. We continued to invest strategically in developing our human capital and modernising operational systems, enabling us to deliver more efficient, seamless, and comprehensive services to our clients.”

He added: “Amid the rapid evolution of the insurance sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the wider region, Solidarity Bahrain remains committed to strengthening its institutional capabilities and seizing emerging opportunities, ensuring the company’s continued growth, market leadership, and readiness for the next phase of its journey.

Solidarity Bahrain is a leading insurance provider in the kingdom, offering a broad portfolio of Takaful insurance solutions for individuals, businesses, and institutions, with a strong focus on innovation and continuous service development to meet clients’ needs and keep pace with market developments.