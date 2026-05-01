Arab Finance: Delta Sugar generated net profits after tax of EGP 80.855 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, 74% year-on-year (YoY) down from EGP 315.002 million, the unaudited financial statements showed.

Likewise, revenues declined by 6% to EGP 2.032 billion at the end of March 2026 from EGP 2.160 billion in Q1 2025.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) reached EGP 0.51 in Q1 2026, an annual drop from EGP 1.91.

In 2025, Delta Sugar turned to losses, incurring EGP 346.362 million, versus a net profit of EGP 1.261 billion a year earlier.

Incorporated in 1978, the company was the first to produce sugar from beets in Egypt. The first line of production was completed in 1982. The company’s factories are located in the Zawiya area in el Hamoul center in Kafr el Sheikh.