Arab Finance: Arab Developers Holding reported a 4.79% year-on-year (YoY) increase in 2025 consolidated profits attributable to the parent company, according to the financial results.

Hence, consolidated profits stood at EGP 96.907 million at the end of last year, up from EGP 92.474 million in 2024.

Profit per share remained the same at EGP 0.01 last year, as compared to 2024, while revenues fell to EGP 1.590 billion from EGP 1.643 billion.

Meanwhile, the company turned to standalone net losses of EGP 9.483 million at the end of December 2025, compared to net profits of EGP 43.787 million in 2024.

Loss per share hit EGP 0.0008, compared to earnings per share (EPS) of EGP 0.0048.

In the first half (H1) of 2025, Arab Developers Holding shifted to consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company worth EGP 72.599 million, against net losses of EGP 11.484 million in H1 2024.

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