JEDDAH — Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman held wide ranging talks with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Royal Court of Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah on Tuesday.



India’s prime minister was accorded an official reception at the palace. The Crown Prince and Modi held an official talk session. The Crown Prince welcomed Modi to the Kingdom, while the prime minister expressed his happiness at visiting the Kingdom and meeting with the Crown Prince.



During the meeting, they reviewed aspects of bilateral relations between the two friendly countries as well as ways to enhance and develop them in various fields. The two leaders discussed current regional and international developments, and the efforts made to achieve security and stability. They also exchanged views on issues of common interest.



Following this, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Modi chaired the meeting of the Saudi-Indian Strategic Partnership Council, during which several topics on the council's agenda were reviewed in the presence of the members of the council. The leaders signed the minutes of the Strategic Partnership Council meeting.



The reception was attended by Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman; Deputy Emir of Makkah Prince Saud bin Mishaal; Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal; Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif; Minister of the National Guard Prince Abdullah bin Bandar; Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan; Minister of State, Cabinet Member and National Security Advisor Dr. Musaed Al-Aiban; Minister of Commerce Dr. Majed Al-Qasabi, the accompanying minister; Minister of Investment Eng. Khalid Al-Falih; Advisor at the Royal Court Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri; Secretary to the Crown Prince Dr. Bandar Al-Rasheed; and Governor of the Public Investment Fund Yasir Al-Rumayyan.



The Indian side was represented by Minister of External Affairs Dr. Jaishankar; National Security Advisor Ajit Doval; Ambassador to the Kingdom Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan; Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs Aseem Mahajan and several other senior officials.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).