UAE - TAQA Distribution, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), has signed a strategic agreement with ADGM, a leading international financial Centre in the region to enhance utility management services for residential tenants withing its jurisdiction on Al Maryah and Al Reem Islands.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Omar Al Hashmi, CEO of TAQA Distribution, and Hamad Al Mazrouei, CEO of ADGM Registration Authority.

Under this partnership, TAQA Distribution will manage billing, payment processing, and customer relationship management (CRM) services related to authority fees, streamlining the tenancy experience for over 16,000 residents across both islands.

By integrating tenancy related fees into a bespoke power and water utilities bill within the ADGM system, this collaboration simplifies the process from lease application to bill payments and account closures. This initiative aligns with the Abu Dhabi Program for Effortless Customer Experience, ensuring a seamless, fully automated journey at every stage of the tenancy lifecycle.

Over the next 12 months, tenants will transition to the new system, benefiting from enhanced service efficiency and digital-first solutions. As part of the agreement, TAQA Distribution will manage the collection and administration of Authority fees related to tenancy contracts, further streamlining processes for residents.

Omar Alhashmi, Chief Executive Officer of TAQA Distribution, said: “This partnership with ADGM emphasizes our commitment to delivering innovative, customer-centric solutions that enhance operational efficiency and improve service delivery. By integrating technology and automation, we are transforming how residents interact with their utilities, by gradually combining a host of other services rendered for the customer across Abu Dhabi within a unified bill, this makes the process of payments in the emirate simpler and faster."

Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, CEO of ADGM Registration Authority, said: “Our strategic collaboration with TAQA Distribution introduces a structured, efficient approach to utility management for Al Maryah and Al Reem Islands. By integrating TAQA Distribution’s expertise within ADGM’s ecosystem, we are enhancing resident experience and service standards. This partnership reflects our broader commitment to strategic initiatives that strengthen Abu Dhabi’s urban infrastructure and support its long-term growth.” - TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).