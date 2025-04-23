DUBAI - Saudi Arabia and India agreed to boost cooperation in supplies of crude and liquefied petroleum gas, according to a joint statement reported by the Saudi state news agency on Wednesday following a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Saudi Arabia is one of the top exporters of petroleum to India. Modi met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman before cutting short his visit and returning to New Delhi after an attack on India's Jammu and Kashmir territory which killed 26 people, the worst attack in India since the 2008 Mumbai shootings.

The two countries also agreed to deepen their defence ties and improve their cooperation in defence manufacturing, along with agreements in agriculture and food security.

"The two countries welcomed the excellent cooperation between the two sides in counter-terrorism and terror financing," the joint statement said.

