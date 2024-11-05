ADIPEC 2025 will officially take place from 3-6 November 2025, following the success of ADIPEC 2024, which is set to break attendee records following the first two days, as leaders, innovators and policymakers from across energy, finance and technology converged to accelerate innovation, collaboration and tangible action to drive the energy transformation.

Hosted by ADNOC under the theme of Connecting Minds. Transforming Energy., a highlight of this year’s ADIPEC has been the focus on the transformational role of artificial intelligence (AI) in driving the transition and delivering global impact, which has been at the forefront of discussions throughout ADIPEC’s ten-conference series.

Underscoring this focus, the new AI Zone, Energyai by ADNOC, a specialised industry area exploring the energy-AI nexus, has been responsible for highlighting the integration of AI technologies across the energy value chain. During the opening two days of ADIPEC, industry leaders and experts have been examining the opportunities to drive solutions for AI’s energy needs and innovative solutions from AI that can reduce emissions and accelerate a secure, equitable and sustainable energy future.

Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said: “We are pleased to be at ADIPEC 2024, which provides a platform for the biggest energy producers and consumers to demonstrate their commitment to lowering emissions while driving investment into new technologies and clean energies. The event is an opportunity to bring to the fore the diverse challenges and needs of different energy markets from around the world and creates a global stage for solutions-oriented dialogue.”

Tayba Al Hashemi, Chair of ADIPEC 2024 and CEO of ADNOC Offshore, said: “The success of ADIPEC’s first two days underscores the power of collaboration and innovation in advancing the energy transition. The calibre of participants and the groundbreaking discussions taking place will be instrumental in unlocking new opportunities to drive a sustainable and prosperous energy future. As we look to ADIPEC 2025, we are committed to building on this momentum and accelerating the transition toward cleaner, more resilient energy systems.”

Further highlighting ADIPEC’s impact on the global energy transition, the successful introduction of three new conferences, the Finance & Investment Conference, the Digitalisation & Technology Conference and Voices of Tomorrow have provided a global platform to explore investment opportunities in decarbonisation technologies, discuss the future of energy systems and drive the shift towards a low-carbon future.

Over 40 ministers and more than 200 C-suite executives and technology pioneers from across the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas have convened in Abu Dhabi for ADIPEC 2024, with 1,800 speakers, engaging with 16,500 delegates covering more than 370 conference sessions, further highlighting ADIPEC’s standing as the world’s largest energy event.