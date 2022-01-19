PHOTO
- Two-year extension following ten years of service
- Serco provides 22 different service lines under the Middle East Logistics and Base Support Services (MELABS) contract
- Serco eyes growth in defence sector
Dubai - Serco has been awarded a two-year contract extension to continue providing base operation, hospitality and support services on behalf of the Australia Defence Force (ADF) in the Middle East.
The new contract extension, awarded to Serco after 10 years of support for ADF operations in the Middle East region, will take the contract through until 31 December 2023.
Currently, Serco provides 22 different service lines under the Middle East Logistics and Base Support Services (MELABS) contract, which was expanded in 2020 to include emergency response capability for the ADF’s main operating base in the Middle East.
Serco Operations Director, Graeme Flaws, said Serco’s proven track record of delivering these high-quality services for more than a decade has resulted in a strong partnership with the ADF.
“This contract extension acknowledges a successful, long-standing partnership with the ADF, and demonstrates the confidence the ADF has in Serco to deliver significant innovation and continuous improvements to support Australian Defence Force operations in the Middle East,” Flaws said.
MELABS Contract Manager Shannon Fleming said he was incredibly proud of the highly capable and dedicated workforce who are committed to delivering exceptional service every day.
“We recently celebrated the 10-year anniversary of supporting the ADF operations in the Middle East Region and now we look to the future for another two years of providing a wide-range of base and logistics services to sustain the ADF’s operations,” Fleming said.
We hope to continue as a trusted partner of the ADF for many years to come, anywhere in the world where they require us to support Defence operations, training and capability support activities.”
As an industry partner of the ADF, Serco delivers facilities management, critical logistics services and supports complex operations, exercises and activities, providing a comprehensive range of logistics and base services to support the ADF.
Defence is a key sector for the public services company that manages workforces, assets and data and Flaws predicts growth within the region.
“We have forecast growth for our defence sector in 2022 as we draw upon our international capabilities to localise services and create future in-country jobs for nationals.” He added.
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.