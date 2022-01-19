Two-year extension following ten years of service

Dubai - Serco has been awarded a two-year contract extension to continue providing base operation, hospitality and support services on behalf of the Australia Defence Force (ADF) in the Middle East.

The new contract extension, awarded to Serco after 10 years of support for ADF operations in the Middle East region, will take the contract through until 31 December 2023.

Currently, Serco provides 22 different service lines under the Middle East Logistics and Base Support Services (MELABS) contract, which was expanded in 2020 to include emergency response capability for the ADF’s main operating base in the Middle East.

Serco Operations Director, Graeme Flaws, said Serco’s proven track record of delivering these high-quality services for more than a decade has resulted in a strong partnership with the ADF.

“This contract extension acknowledges a successful, long-standing partnership with the ADF, and demonstrates the confidence the ADF has in Serco to deliver significant innovation and continuous improvements to support Australian Defence Force operations in the Middle East,” Flaws said.

MELABS Contract Manager Shannon Fleming said he was incredibly proud of the highly capable and dedicated workforce who are committed to delivering exceptional service every day.

“We recently celebrated the 10-year anniversary of supporting the ADF operations in the Middle East Region and now we look to the future for another two years of providing a wide-range of base and logistics services to sustain the ADF’s operations,” Fleming said.

We hope to continue as a trusted partner of the ADF for many years to come, anywhere in the world where they require us to support Defence operations, training and capability support activities.”

As an industry partner of the ADF, Serco delivers facilities management, critical logistics services and supports complex operations, exercises and activities, providing a comprehensive range of logistics and base services to support the ADF.

Defence is a key sector for the public services company that manages workforces, assets and data and Flaws predicts growth within the region.

“We have forecast growth for our defence sector in 2022 as we draw upon our international capabilities to localise services and create future in-country jobs for nationals.” He added.

