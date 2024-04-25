Arab Finance: The Egyptian National Navigation Company (NNC) has sealed a contract with China’s Jiangsu Hantong Ship Heavy Industry Company to build two dry-bulk cargo ships, as per a statement.

To be delivered by the Chinese shipyard within 2026, these vessels are set to carry cargo of 82,000 tons each.

Once the NNC gets the two ships, its national commercial fleet will be comprised of 16 Egyptian ships, with annual cargo capacity exceeding 1 million tons.

This will ensure the transportation of strategic goods imported Egypt, particularly wheat, on behalf of the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), the Egyptian Minister of Transport Kamel Al-Wazir said.

