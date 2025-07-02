Doha, Qatar: Hamad, Ruwais and Doha ports witnessed a robust growth in June 2025 after registering a steep rise in the handling of cargoes and building material volumes compared to the same period previous year.

Qatar ports handled over 143,000 tonnes of general and bulk cargo in June, a 151% increase compared to the same month last year. Additionally, the volume of building materials increased by approximately 14% compared to June 2024, Mwani Qatar stated in a post on X platform yesterday.

The ports received 232 vessels in June this year, while the container handling through the three ports stood at 133,461 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units). The general and bulk cargo, RORO, livestock, and building materials during the same period accounted for 143,101 tonnes, 9,883 units, 15,229 heads, and 25,742 tonnes, respectively.

On the occasion of World Marine Aids to Navigation Day on July 1, Mwani Qatar reaffirmed its commitment to providing advanced navigational infrastructure that meets the highest international standards, ensuring safe and efficient maritime navigation in Qatari waters by continuously monitoring and maintaining navigational aids along the coastline to enhance the safety of sea lanes.

Established by the International Association of Marine Aids to Navigation and Lighthouse Authorities (IALA) in 2019, this day highlights the vital role that it plays in ensuring safe navigation for mariners worldwide.

Meanwhile, in May of this year, Hamad, Ruwais, and Doha ports received 294 vessels and saw a 16 percent year-on-year increase in container throughput. Building materials, livestock, and vessel arrivals rose by 106 percent, 38 percent, and 21 percent, respectively, compared to May 2024.

During the same period, the container handling stood at 142,843 TEUs, general and bulk cargo, RORO, livestock, and building materials accounted for 174,398 tonnes, 6,783 units, 80,396 heads, and 82,745 tonnes.

With its growing maritime network linking to more than 100 ports around the world, Hamad Port, Qatar’s main gateway to world trade, facilitates the smooth and secure flow of goods and transshipment.

