ABU DHABI: Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, announced its celebration of its ten-year strategic partnership with Envirotainer, a global market leader in secure cold chain solutions for air transport of pharmaceuticals.

This milestone marks a decade of excellence in transporting temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals across the globe, combining Etihad Cargo's comprehensive global network and expertise with Envirotainer's innovative container solutions.

Since the partnership took flight in 2013, Etihad Cargo has utilised Envirotainer's unit load devices (ULDs) to enhance the safety and quality of pharmaceutical shipments via the carrier's International Air Transport Association (IATA) Centre of Excellence for Independent Validators (CEIV)-certified PharmaLife product.

In 2023, Etihad Cargo utilised Envirotainer’s active containers on 134 percent more trips than the previous year. The carrier also achieved a 37 percent increase in pharmaceutical and healthcare shipments, marking the highest volumes in Etihad Cargo's history. This growth demonstrates Etihad Cargo's continued investment in its infrastructure, product features and partnerships, which have enabled the carrier to contribute to creating a healthcare ecosystem in Abu Dhabi and a robust global pharma supply chain.

Underscoring the carrier's commitment to maintaining quality across its cool chain operations, Etihad Cargo has been awarded the prestigious Qualified Envirotainer Providers (QEP) accreditation for its Abu Dhabi hub and an additional 29 stations across its extensive network. This accreditation is a testament to Etihad Cargo's strong commitment and adherence to the highest standards of reliability and quality in the temperature-controlled freight industry.

The collaboration between Etihad Cargo and Envirotainer extends beyond container provision, emphasising excellence in training and standards elevation. To date, 16 of Etihad Cargo's Pharma Champions have undergone specialised training at the Envirotainer Academy, ensuring Etihad Cargo's customers benefit from the most knowledgeable and skilled professionals in the pharmaceutical logistics sector.

Furthermore, this partnership has embodied a shared vision for innovation, particularly in leveraging technology to streamline processes and enhance transparency within the global pharmaceutical supply chain. Etihad Cargo and Envirotainer are currently developing a unified booking platform. This initiative promises to simplify the container booking process and provide customers with more transparent and efficient tracking capabilities.

Thomas Schürmann, Head of Cargo Operations and& Delivery at Etihad Cargo, said, "Etihad Cargo's decade-long partnership with Envirotainer reflects the shared ongoing commitment to creating a more robust, resilient and transparent global healthcare ecosystem. Through this collaboration, Etihad Cargo has been able to ensure the seamless delivery of essential life-saving medicines to improve the lives of people around the world while overcoming logistical challenges and providing transparency."

Akos Balkanyi, Global Key Account Manager, added, “This significant milestone highlights the true collaboration between our two companies and resonates with our mission of enabling global access to biopharmaceuticals. We look forward to continuing to work together to further strengthen and innovate the cold chain."