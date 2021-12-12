Doha, Qatar: Qatar’s top-performing property brokerages, real estate agents, and developers gathered to honor the winners of the inaugural and highly anticipated Property Finder Qatar Real Estate Awards 2021.

Launched to recognize the achievements of the country’s real estate professionals, the awards will now become an annual event.

The inaugural awards presentation was attended by real estate market leaders and highlighted the recent growth and maturity of the local sector. Winners included Coreo Real Estate, NelsonPark Property, 25 Spaces Real Estate, Al Asmakh Real Estate, Capstone Property, Better Homes, Steps Real Estate, Gulf Avenues Real Estate, Abraj Bay and Les Roses Real Estate.

“Qatar’s continuous evolution and growth within the real estate market inspired this event. We felt that as the market rebounded from the pandemic, it was time to recognize and appreciate all the effort the industry inputted to succeed and meet market expectations. We hope the award series will spur even greater professionalism in the sector and continue to reflect its progression and transformation,” commented Afaf Hashim, Property Finder Qatar Country Manager.

Open to all Property Finder Qatar clients, the awards’ first edition drew an overwhelming number of nominations from real estate brokers and developers. Nominees were shortlisted using a large amount of data collated from Property Finder throughout 2020 and 2021, video and presentation submissions, with the winners being chosen after meticulous deliberation by a carefully selected judging panel of experts, based on criteria across seven categories, with a focus on companies that have invested in growth, quality, industry leading contributions, and adaptability.

By recognizing the country’s top talent, the awards are seen as helping drive the real estate industry in its pursuit of excellence, upward growth, and best practice. “They celebrate the highest levels of achievement by companies and professionals operating in the property industry and are considered a mark of excellence,” added Hashim.

The awards will also be highly insightful for consumers helping them to identify the country’s best agents and brokerages in whom to entrust their house hunting or selling journey.

“Winning one of these awards certifies that the individual or agency has the necessary qualities and professional work ethics to set them apart from competitors. This is an award that can be used by buyers, tenants and investors as part of their decision-making process,” explained Hashim.

-Ends-

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021