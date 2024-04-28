Dubai, UAE: “We work in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to utilise all capabilities to enhance wellbeing, health, and quality of life. This is in line with the Dubai Social Agenda 33, the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030, including Goal 3: Good health and well-being. At Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), we adopt the Integrated Management System Policy for health and safety management systems, in accordance with ISO-9001, ISO-14001, and ISO-45001 for health and occupational safety management. DEWA is at the forefront of sustainable utilities, fully abiding by all local and international environmental, health and safety requirements and specifications. We are committed to ensuring that work conditions adopt the best international standards and practices for health and occupational safety. They are monitored in accordance with official intergovernmental laws, including those issued by the International Labour Organisation, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, and the World Health Organisation,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“We are keen to promote a culture of occupational health and safety among all our employees in accordance with the highest international standards to ensure that they keep pace with the latest developments related to health and occupational safety. DEWA provides the necessary training and awareness programmes, resources, and technologies to provide a healthy and safe workplace, and reduce the effects of the climate crisis on health. Every year, DEWA organises the Public Health and Safety Week and the Health and Safety Awareness Day for Contractors and Consultants to raise awareness among employees, customers, and all members of society about health and occupational safety procedures. In 2023, our efforts have led to DEWA winning the British Safety Council’s Globe of Honour Award for Environment for the 12th time and the Sword of Honour for Health and Safety for the 16th time. DEWA also won the Great Place to Work Certificate® 2023. The certificate is awarded by the American Great Place to Work® Institute in collaboration with Fortune Magazine to organisations for their excellence in providing the best work environment,” added Al Tayer.

