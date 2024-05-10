The Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy, in collaboration with the Public-Private Partnership Projects Authority, is gearing up to engage with potential bidders interested in developing and operating an Independent Water and Power Producer (IWPP) project. A preliminary conference is set to convene on May 9, heralding the initiation of discussions and proposals, reports Al-Qabas daily. MEED magazine has reported that the Public-Private Partnership Projects Authority anticipates receiving offers for the Al-Zour North 2 and 3 Independent Water and Wastewater Plants contract by June 30.

These plants, amalgamating the previously planned second and third phases, will boast a significant generating capacity of 2,700 megawatts along with a desalination capacity of 120 million imperial gallons per day. Situated approximately 100 kilometers south of Kuwait City, the Al-Zour North 2 and 3 project will be adjacent to the existing Al-Zour North electricity and water desalination facility, currently operational, as well as the Al-Zour South Station to the north. Having received qualification data from utility developers earlier this year, the Public-Private Partnership Projects Authority is also advancing contracts for the Al-Zour North 2 and 3 projects alongside the Al-Khiran 1 independent water and power project. It is noted that the contract for the Khiran 1 project will be tendered later in the year. According to MEED, both the Al-Zour North 2 and 3, and Al-Khiran 1 projects will be developed under separate contracts for independent power and water production.

The Khiran 1 plant will boast a power generation capacity of 1,800 megawatts and a water desalination capacity of 33 million gallons per day. Under agreements with the Ministry of Water and Electricity, both projects will supply their production to the electricity and water transmission networks for a duration of 25 years from the station’s operational date. Operations at both facilities are expected to utilize a combination of LNG and high-pressure natural gas, with gasoil serving as a backup fuel. In related developments, Kuwait Oil Company has disclosed plans for a gas desalination and sulfur extraction facility in western Kuwait, budgeted at approximately 110 million dinars ($360 million). Operating under a build-operate-transfer contract model, the project will be implemented in two phases covering licensing, design, engineering, project management, and subsequent operation and maintenance phases including safety, quality control, and environmental protection services.

