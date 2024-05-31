The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation(KPC) has been firmly committed to offering safe supplies and environmentally friendly derivatives to its customers at global markets, CEO of KPC Sheikh Nawaf Saud Al-Sabah said on Thursday.

Delivering an inaugural speech at the fourth energy transformation conference co-organized by the corporation and Japan Cooperation Center for Petroleum and Sustainable Energy (JCCP), Sheikh Nawaf Al-Sabah praised bilateral ties between Kuwait and Japan, and Japanese Embassy's support.

The corporation launched last October its strategy for enemy transformation in 2025, a roadmap of Kuwait towards sustainable future, he noted.

Aligning with Kuwait's commitment to international agreements, the strategy aims at reducing emissions and harnessing developed techniques for cleaner oil products, he pointed out.

Meanwhile, CEO of JCCP Tsuyoshi Nakai commended ties with Kuwait, mainly the KPC.

The conference discussed practical measures to achieve climate goals through strategic initiatives of energy transformation in Kuwait, in addition to sharing practical, technical and economic expertise in this field with Japan.

The conferees also dealt with the future energy challenges facing Kuwait and Japan that related to climate and the outcomes of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), in addition to panel discussions and other topics.

