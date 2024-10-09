Al Maha Petroleum Products Marketing Company has signed two deals with the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs to develop smart fuel stations at OMR1.5 million($3.9 million) as part of the Al-Bar wa Al-Ihsan project.

The project was announced during the Fourth October Urban Development Conference, under the patronage of His Highness Sayyid Taimur bin Asaad Al Said.

The fuel stations will include various facilities such as commercial shops, services for the community, and a renewable energy powered charging area for electric cars.

Eng Hamed bin Salim Al Maghdari, CEO of Al Maha, stated that these smart projects reflect the company's commitment for expanding its activities and keeping up with modern business trends. The project also strengthens the partnership between the private sector and the government, supporting the company's goal of diversifying its income sources.

