As part of its efforts to establish a culture of tolerance and encourage the amicable settlement of disputes to ensure the preservation of family cohesion and stability, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department was able to resolve approximately 61.3% of family disputes presented to family guidance committees during the past year 2023, which amounted to 15,667 family disputes, while referring 5,969 cases to the competent courts.

On his part, his Excellency Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department emphasized the department's eagerness to spread the culture of alternative solutions as part of its efforts to apply best practices and cutting-edge techniques that meet the highest quality standards, to achieve reconciliation and amicable settlements for family disputes as well as civil, commercial, and real estate disputes, in compliance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the United Arab Emirates, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department directives by stepping up efforts to promote family stability, cohesion, and community cohesion.

Counselor Yousef Al-Abri noted that the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department will keep carrying out its initiatives to create a culture of alternative dispute resolution, come to reconciliation agreements, and settle disputes by mutual consent without reference to the competent courts. This helps to propagate the values of tolerance and coexistence in a setting where harmony, understanding, and reconciliation are the norm, upholding the rule of law and achieving justice to support the Emirate of Abu Dhabi's competitive position.

Furthermore, the department's numerous awareness campaigns and initiatives have contributed to the high rates of amicable settlements. One such campaign, "Reconciliation is Good," ran 47 family awareness workshops last year, benefiting roughly 4,000 people. Its goal was to raise family awareness in light of the rapidly changing times through the use of cutting-edge techniques to deliver awareness messages and the implementation of interactive training sessions that included multimedia and interactive exercises to teach couples how to resolve conflicts and overcome obstacles that could cause their marriages, and eventually their families, to fall apart.

The Judicial Department's family mentors are essential to improving successful attempts to get married couples to settle their differences amicably and come to a mutually agreeable agreement. They accomplish this by providing both parties with intensive sessions with specialised social, psychological, and legal mentors, conducting research and discussing issues from multiple angles, and offering the necessary recommendations within treatment plans that account for the ways in which the family is changing.