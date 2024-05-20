L&T Valves is one of the largest suppliers of on-off valves to Saudi Arabia, and opening of the new facility marks a significant milestone and the beginning of a new era for world-class 'Made-in-KSA' flow-control solutions catering to the energy and allied sectors.

It aligns with the Saudi Vision 2030 and the iktva initiative, actively supporting local value-chain creation and fostering skill development programmes.

The new facility, L&T Valves Arabia Manufacturing, is strategically located at Al Jubail, off the Dammam-Abu Hadriyah Highway, in the kingdom.

It boasts key systems and processes certified to meet the stringent requirements of ISO 9001 (Quality Management Systems), ISO 14001 (Environmental Management Systems) and ISO 45001 (Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems).

Additionally, the entity is authorised to use the API 600, 593, and 6D monograms of the American Petroleum Institute, signifying its commitment to the highest standards of valve manufacturing.

It was inaugurated by Anil V Parab, the Whole-time Director & Senior Executive Vice President – Heavy Engineering and L&T Valves, in the presence of Ahmed Al Zahrani, Director for Industrial Development & Strategic Supply at Aramco as well as other senior personnel from Aramco, L&T as well as key end-users and EPC companies.

Speaking at the opening, Parab said: "The new facility will significantly enhance our local production capabilities in line with the Saudi Vision 2030. It will further strengthen the collaboration between L&T and Saudi Arabia."

The facility will catapult the manufacturing capability of the region, providing a unique opportunity to progressively address the growing requirements in the Middle East and Africa, he added.

