RIYADH — Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) has announced the issuance of a new tender to manufacture 10 passenger trains for its Northern Network, as part of ongoing efforts to expand capacity and enhance passenger rail services across the Kingdom.

SAR said the deadline for submitting bids is May 11, 2026, in line with approved regulatory procedures governing public tenders.

The scope of the tender includes the design, manufacturing, and supply of the trains, in addition to the provision of fleet maintenance services aimed at strengthening operational readiness and ensuring long-term asset sustainability.

The move aligns with SAR’s broader strategy to develop the national transport system and improve the efficiency of passenger rail services, in support of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

Commenting on the tender, Bashar Al Malik, CEO of SAR, said expanding the passenger train fleet represents a strategic priority and a key milestone within the company’s long-term development plans.

He noted that introducing the new trains into service will help meet rising demand for passenger travel by significantly boosting the operational capacity of the Northern Network.

According to Al Malik, the expansion will increase network capacity to nearly three times its current level, raise annual seating capacity to more than 2.4 million seats, and strengthen SAR’s ability to support sustained growth in intercity passenger transport.

The new trains will operate on the Northern Network, which spans approximately 2,700 kilometers and connects major cities including Riyadh, Al-Majmaah, Qassim, Hail, Al-Jouf, and Al-Qurayyat.

SAR also plans to expand the network in the coming years through the addition of new passenger stations, including Al-Zulfi.

The tender forms part of SAR’s phased and continuous approach to modernizing and expanding its passenger train fleet across multiple networks.

In parallel, the company is currently manufacturing 10 additional passenger trains for the Eastern Line, reinforcing its broader plans to enhance service reliability, operational efficiency, and passenger experience across Saudi Arabia’s railway system.

