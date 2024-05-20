Nesma Infrastructure and Technology (NIT), a major player in the region with presence in the UAE and Egypt, said it has secured a contract worth SAR400 million ($107 million) from the Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) for setting up a new substation in Thuwal region.

The scope of work for the Al Jazeera Royal Palace substation project includes provision of engineering, procurement, construction and testing services, said a statement from Nesma.

In addition to this, Nesma will be responsible for its commissioning as well as energizing the transmission substation along with its connection to the national grid through 45 km of overhead transmission lines and underground power cables.

Nesma, which has its headquarters in Jeddah, also has interests in major sectors such as construction; power and electrical; oil and gas; real estate and property management; hospitality and tourism; operation and maintenance; port, marine and shipping services as well as aviation and logistics and telecommunication and IT.

As per the deal, this turnkey project is set to be delivered within 17 months, it added.

