Qiddiya City, the world’s first city built for play in Saudi Arabia, has announced two key developments that aim to make the city an international golfing hub.

Qiddiya City said it has become a global partner of the Faldo Series, the world’s leading pathway for young golfers, to help support grass roots golf in the kingdom and internationally, said a Saudi Press Agency (SPA) report.

Qiddiya City will be a host venue for the kingdom’s Faldo Series events, establishing Qiddiya City as the regional hub for youth golf.

Qiddiya City also unveiled on Monday a new, Sir Nick Faldo signature designed 18-hole championship golf course set to open to the public in 2026 along with a state-of-the-art clubhouse, academy and practice facilities open from 2028.

Placing a major emphasis on accessibility and innovation, the course features a number of unique design features, including a ‘3 hole return’ layout system to allow greater access for all players.

The announcement is also part of Qiddiya City’s long-term ambition to become the premier destination in the kingdom for golf, attracting players of all ages and skills from young players to professionals and supporting the next generation of Saudi golf.

Qiddiya Investment Company Managing Director Abdullah bin Nasser Aldawood said: “Qiddiya City’s partnership with Sir Nick Faldo in designing a new golf course and becoming global partner of the Faldo Series underscores our commitment to growing the game of golf and nurturing the next generation of Saudi golfers.”

Sir Nick Faldo, commenting on the partnership, added: “This is a unique opportunity to become involved in one of the most exciting cities being developed today where a new way of city life is fused together with sport, entertainment and culture. Our partnership with Qiddiya City brings together the golf community with a whole nation bubbling with energy to be active and try new sports.”

The new flagship golf course is set within a dramatic landscape, nestled against the towering 200-metre cliffs of the Tuwaiq Mountains. Designed to maximise playability, the course features floodlighting for extended hours and is thoughtfully crafted to challenge professionals while remaining accessible to amateur players. It will also offer tailored learning pathways for newcomers and those looking to elevate their game, combining traditional golf elements with innovative golf entertainment experiences.

The course will be complemented by an iconic clubhouse and state-of-the-art driving range and academy designed by Patterson’s which sits perfectly in the desert environment. It has both sustainability and world-class golfing features embedded within the design.

The clubhouse will offer a comprehensive range of facilities to support the golf course while also serving as a vibrant community social and wellness hub. It will feature leisure amenities such as fitness and conditioning, wellness facilities, social meeting places, indoor and outdoor pools, and a variety of food and beverage options. The venue is expected to attract over 200,000 visitors annually.

A green-roofed structure, open to the public for viewing and events, will connect three main zones: the Golf Clubhouse, serving as the central hub for operations and player interaction; the Social Wellness Hub, offering a wide array of sports and leisure amenities; and the Academy, a cutting-edge facility dedicated to golf instruction and practice.

Qiddiya City is one of the world’s largest city developments at 360 sq km and located just 40 minutes from Riyadh. With over 20 districts planned, the new city will be well-connected and anchored around entertainment, sports and culture with world-class facilities and events alongside new homes, offices, retail and hospitality.

The new golfing attractions add to an impressive list of entertainment, sports and cultural facilities at Qiddiya City such as the Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Stadium which will host major sports and cultural events including the 2034 World Cup; the Speed Park Track for motor sports; the Mercedes AMG World of Performance which is an immersive and interactive experience including a public race track and the Performing Arts Center.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

