Bahrain has set an ambitious target to build more than 7,000 housing units within the next two years and deliver them to the beneficiaries across the kingdom as part of the first phase of the Government Land Rights Development Programme project, reported BNA, citing the kingdom's Housing and Urban Planning Minister.

Unveiling the mega plan, Amna Al Romaihi said these properties were part of 11 housing projects that were being fast-tracked to benefit citizens.

The minister said that several projects, being implemented under the Government Land Rights Development Programme in partnership with the private sector, were witnessing continuous acceleration in terms of completion rates.

With the work in full swing, hundreds of residential units are likely to be delivered by the year-end, she stated.

Al Romaihi highlighted that the completion rate of the Al Naseem project, executed in partnership with Delmon Gate, has reached 79%, while the Al Wadi project in Buhair, executed by Al Saraya Company, has achieved a completion rate of about 59%, and the Hoorat Sanad project, executed by Al Naml Group, has advanced to 15%.

"The Al Naseem project in Salman City, which boasts 131 housing units, is currently witnessing rapid progress in construction works within the final finishing phase and electricity connections to the units," stated.

It will come up on a 23,000 sq m area, with the sizes of the residential units ranging between 171 and 190 sq m, while the built-up area for each residential unit is 265 sq m. The project is expected to be completed by Q4 2025, she added.

On the 76-unit Al Wadi project in Buhair, the minister said work is moving at a steady pace with the concrete structure of several units fully completed, while construction, including painting and final finishing, have been completed for other units. The project is coming up on a 20,000 sq m area.

On Hoorat Sanad, a key community project coming up on a 10,000 sq m area in the kingdom, Al Romaihi said it is currently at the foundation stage. On completion, it will house 47 residential units.

Al Rumaihi explained that the policy adopted by the companies implementing the programme’s projects is to carry out construction of the housing units and the associated infrastructure work simultaneously.

This approach is intended to ensure the projects are completed within the specified timeframe, enabling the timely handover of units to beneficiaries, she added.

The minister said the projects of the Government Land Rights Development Programme are witnessing strong interest from Bahraini citizens benefiting from the housing finance programme options, as evidenced by the rapid sell-out of unit reservations upon launch of the Al Naseem project in and the Al Wadi project at the exhibition accompanying the Innovation Summit in Social Housing, through off-plan reservations, reported BNA.

Likewise, the Suhail project got sold out within a short period following its launch at the second Housing Finance Exhibition organised by the Ministry in 2023, she stated.

The minister noted that tenders recently issued for projects have seen increased interest from real estate development companies in Bahrain, which reflects confidence in the outcomes of the programmes.

Four of the top real estate companies, nationally and internationally, have signed MoUs for the implementation of the Khalifa City project, featuring more than 3,000 housing units and apartments, she added.

