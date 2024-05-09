Ukraine plans to double electricity imports on Thursday after a powerful Russian attack on Ukraine's energy system, the energy ministry said.

The imports are expected to rise to 16,699 megawatt hours (Mwh) versus 7,600 Mwh on Wednesday, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

"Today, at Ukraine's request, emergency electricity supplies have already been made from Poland, Romania and Slovakia," the ministry said.

Emergency assistance will also be provided during evening peak hours of electricity consumption, it noted.

Ukraine, a net power exporter before the Russian invasion in 2022, sharply increased imports of electricity and halted exports after a series attacks on the energy system in late March and April. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)



