The UAE’s ADNOC Distribution is targeting to add 15 to 20 filling stations in the Egyptian, Saudi Arabian, and Emirati markets within the next six months, CEO Bader Al Lamki told Asharq Business.

In February, the Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla met with Al Lamki on the sidelines of the Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES 2024) to discuss the firm’s expansion plans in the fields of infrastructure and jet refueling.

