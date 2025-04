SINGAPORE: Saudi Arabia's crude oil supply to China is set to surge in May from the prior month, trade sources said on Friday, after the Kingdom slashed its prices to a four-month low.

State oil firm Saudi Aramco will ship about 48 million barrels to China in May, a tally of allocations to Chinese refiners showed, up from April's 35.5 million barrels. (Reporting by Siyi Liu in Singapore; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)