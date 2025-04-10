Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) has announced that it has received bids from leading utility majors for the construction of two 380kV substations at Afif city in central Saudi Arabia in the Najd region.

These substations - Afif PV 1 and Afif PV 2 - are being set up as part of upcoming Renewable Energy Projects across Saudi Arabia, said SEC in a statement.

For the Afif 1 380kV BSP project, Al Gihaz Contracting Company emerged as the lowest bidder with an amount of SAR960 million ($256 million), while for Afif 2 380kV BSP, Al Babtain Contracting Company was the lowest bidder with SAR1.17 billion ($312 million).

On the 380KV OHTL projects, SEC said Saudi-based Al Sharif Group and its Indian joint venture partner KEC have emerged lowest bidders for two projects - the OHTL from BSP Afif PV-2 upto Ar Rass PV BSP and from Mowaih PV BSP to Afif PV2 - with a bid amount of SAR560.5 million and SAR560.4 million, respectively.

For the contract for the construction of the 380kV OHTL from Afif PV-1 BSP to the existing network, the lowest bidder was Saudi Services for Electro Mechanic with an amount of SAR140 million.

Earlier last month, SEC had invites bids for various grid substations and its OHTL projects.

