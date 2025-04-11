Saudi Arabia - King Salman Energy City (KSBC) has announced the ground-breaking of a 180,000 sq m facility by National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) within King Salman Energy Park (Spark).

It reflects the group's commitment to promoting the localisation of the energy sector and supporting innovation and sustainability, said King Salman Energy City (KSBC) in its LinkedIn notification.

The groundbreaking of NESR facility at Spark is a key move towards advancing energy localisation, innovation, and sustainability in support of Saudi Vision 2030.

Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the Middle East and North Africa and Asia Pacific regions and was the first national energy company from Mena region to be listed on the Nasdaq.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).