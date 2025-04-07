Wood, a global leader in consulting and engineering delivering solutions to critical challenges in energy and materials markets, has secured a three-year contract to provide specialist technical support to Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) - the country’s primary oil producer.

Under the contract, 65 of Wood’s engineering and project management specialists will form part of PDO’s front-end engineering design (FEED) office, delivering complex front-end energy transition and carbon capture projects for PDO.

The cohort will predominantly consist of Omani nationals, reinforcing Wood’s commitment to local talent development, said Wood in a statement.

The team will be complemented by Wood’s extensive network of global experts in delivering feasibility studies, pre-FEED and FEED solutions for all stages of the oil production value chain.

Gerry Traynor, President of Eastern Hemisphere Projects at Wood said: "Our new contract with Petroleum Development Oman underscores our commitment to providing quality, assured delivery for our clients on their critical project investments."

"Our decades of regional experience, combined with our growing portfolio, creates exciting opportunities for our people to deliver exceptional engineering and project management for energy companies like PDO that are committed to delivering a secure energy future," he stated.

This reimbursable contract win comes at a time of sustained growth for Wood in the Middle East, with the company recently celebrating $920 million worth of contract awards in the region for 2024, he added.

