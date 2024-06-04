Ukraine will continue to import large amounts of electricity on Tuesday even as one of the lines connecting Ukraine to the European energy system undergoes repairs, Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said.

Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's energy sector have intensified since March, resulting in blackouts in many regions, forcing Kyiv to start large-scale electricity imports from the European Union.

Ukrenergo said in a statement it would import 23,953 Mwh on Tuesday with a maximum technical capacity of 1,494 Mwh. Ukraine can currently import no more than 1,700 Mwh of electricity from the EU states simultaneously.

"As of yesterday, one of the high-voltage overhead lines connecting the Ukrainian energy system with the united energy grid of continental Europe has been put into scheduled repair," Ukrenergo said.

The company noted that the repair would not affect the total volume of electricity imports from Europe as the capacity of the repaired line is distributed among other interstate lines.

Ukrenergo did not specify from which country imports would be suspended but said it would import electricity from Romania, Poland, Hungary and Moldova.

Ukrenergo has also imported power from Slovakia. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)



