This continued growth will boost Saudi’s efforts to meet its tourism targets for Vision 2030, bringing in thousands more tourists from the Caribbean nations

Riyadh – The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), in collaboration with the Saudi Ministry of Tourism, has announced the expansion of its eVisa program to tourists from the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, Barbados and Grenada.

Nationals of these three countries can now apply for a visitor visa to Saudi either electronically or at the country’s international ports of entry.

The announcement marks the latest expansion of Saudi’s eVisa program.

Having already proved a significant factor in delivering Saudi’s target of 100 million tourists by 2030, the program likewise constitutes a key pillar in delivering the revised Vision 2030 target of attracting 150 million tourists.

The expansion of the eVisa system will also help Saudi deliver on its goals of increasing the nation’s tourism industry’s contribution to GDP beyond 10% and creating 1 million jobs.

Since its launch in September 2019, the eVisa program has grown from encompassing 49 nations to a total of 66 countries, with the addition of the Bahamas, Barbados, and Grenada.

Saudi has also introduced transit visas for travelers on Saudia and Flynas airlines, allowing a 96-hour stay in the country before continuing their journey.

The Americas are a key market for Saudi to meet its tourism targets and we are excited to be making this further expansion.

-Ends-

About Saudi Tourism Authority

Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), launched in June 2020, is responsible for marketing Saudi’s tourism destinations worldwide and developing the destination’s offerings through programs, packages, and business support. Its mandate includes developing the country’s unique assets and destinations, hosting and participating in industry events, and promoting Saudi’s destination brand locally and overseas. STA operates 16 representative offices around the world, serving 38 countries.

To learn more please visit www.VisitSaudi.com