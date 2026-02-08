United Arab Emirates: The Ministry of Education (MoE) has announced that registration for public schools for the 2026-2027 academic year will be open from tomorrow, 9 February until 6 March 2026. Registration, which is available to Emirati citizens and eligible students, will only be possible during this period.

MoE emphasised the importance of timely registration to enable schools to ensure their readiness to the academic year. By facilitating early planning for student distribution, educational cadre staffing, textbooks and transportation, schools can ensure a seamless, high-quality start from day one.

Registration will follow the updated admission age policy as below:

Students born from 1 January to 31 December 2022 and aged 4 years old are eligible for Kindergarten 1 (KG-1)

Students born from 1 January to 31 December 2021 and aged 5 years old are eligible for Kindergarten 2 (KG-2)

Students born from 1 January to 31 December 2020 and aged 6 years old are eligible for Grade 1.

As for students who do not meet the 2025–2026 registration requirements because their birth date falls between 1 September and 31 December 2021, parents may choose to enroll them in Kindergarten 1 (KG-1) or Kindergarten 2 (KG-2).

Registration covers four student categories from kindergarten to Grade 12: new students, transfers from private schools or institutes to public schools, students coming from schools abroad and transfers between public schools.

Parents can submit registration applications via MoE’s official website or the UAE MOE smart app. Updating the parent or guardian’s UAE Pass data and selecting school transportation within the registration period are key to ensuring seamless procedures and service availability at the start of the academic year.

MoE urged parents to review the public school registration guide for the 2026-2027 academic year on its official website, which outlines admission criteria, available educational streams – both general and advanced streams – and special standards for students of determination to ensure effective integration.

