Sharjah: A delegation from the Organisational Committee of Ports and Border Points in the Emirate of Sharjah conducted an official visit to the Al Rawdah border point, Al Buraimi Governorate, in the Sultanate of Oman.

The delegation was led by H.E. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Raisi, Director of Ports and Border Points Affairs at Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority. The visit was carried out under the strategic directives and oversight of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Ports, Customs, and Free Zones Authority.

During the visit, the delegation met with H.E. Col. Abdulrahman bin Amer Al Kiyoumi, Commander of Al Buraimi Governorate Police, as part of efforts to strengthen coordination and joint cooperation between both sides.

The visit's programme featured a coordination meeting, with Omani representatives from the Police, Passport, and Custom authorities in attendance, alongside officials from Oman’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources and Ministry of Energy and Minerals.

The Sharjah delegation comprised representatives from the General Directorate for Ports, Sharjah Police General Command, Sharjah Customs, the General Directorate for Customs and Ports Security, UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and Al Madam Municipality.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation between Al Madam and Al Rawdah border points. Discussions focused on operational aspects concerning procedure integration and the standardisation of work mechanisms. These efforts aim to streamline cargo movement, enhance operational efficiency, and support smoother bilateral trade between the two brotherly countries.

Both sides also reviewed the operational efficiency and readiness of the two border points to implement customs clearance procedures for commercial shipments, including plant and animal consignments, effective Monday, February 9. The move demonstrates operational preparedness for the next implementation phase.

The visit aligns with the strong fraternal relations between the UAE and the Sultanate of Oman and serves to implement the recommendations of the Follow-up Committee of UAE-Oman Higher Joint Committee. It aims to support the delivery of advanced customs services, provide necessary operational facilitations, and enhance trade exchange between the two countries.

At the end of the visit, the Director of Ports and Border Points Affairs presented a commemorative gift to the Commander of Al Buraimi Governorate Police. The gift included the historical encyclopedia “Sultan Al-Tawarikh”, a four-volume publication documenting the history of the Sultanate of Oman, authored by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

