Sharjah – In a new achievement that further reinforces the Emirate of Sharjah’s position as a leading regional hub for Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE), the Emirate has been selected by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to participate in the pilot implementation of the Early Childhood Care and Education – Progress Assessment and Transformation Tool (ECCE-PATT).

This selection recognises Sharjah’s sustained efforts to advance early childhood systems through evidence-based policy, governance, and high-quality education and care services.

This milestone builds on Sharjah’s long-standing leadership in early childhood development, most notably marked by its hosting of the Regional Conference on Early Childhood Care and Education in the Arab States in June 2023, held under the patronage of the Sharjah Family and Community Council, in collaboration with UNESCO’s Multisectoral Regional Office for the Arab States, and in coordination with the Sharjah Private Education Authority, the Sharjah Education Academy, and the Sharjah Child Friendly Office.

UNESCO’s nomination of the Emirate of Sharjah for participation in this pilot phase reflects international recognition of the Emirate’s comprehensive and integrated approach to early childhood development, grounded in supportive policies, effective governance, quality care and education provision, and strong institutional coordination among relevant stakeholders.

The pilot aims to develop a comprehensive self-assessment profile of the early childhood sector in Sharjah. This includes documenting key achievements and promising practices, consolidating supporting evidence, identifying system gaps, and highlighting Sharjah’s experience as a regional model in early childhood care and education.

Commenting on the announcement, Her Excellency Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Private Education Authority and President of Sharjah Education Academy, stated: “UNESCO’s selection of the Emirate of Sharjah to pilot this assessment tool aligns with our ongoing efforts to realise the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. Across all levels, we remain committed to advancing excellence in early childhood systems. The outcomes of this pilot assessment will support the development of targeted improvement plans that enhance the quality of care and education provided to our children in accordance with the highest international standards, in close collaboration with UNESCO.”

From his side, Dr. Borhene Chakroun, Director of the Division for Policies and Lifelong Learning Systems at UNESCO, stated: “Lifelong learning begins in the earliest years. By piloting the UNESCO ECCE-PATT, Sharjah is generating the evidence needed to drive system-wide reforms in early childhood care and education, strengthening school readiness, foundational learning, and lifelong opportunity. This initiative shows Sharjah’s leadership in placing early childhood at the heart of education transformation.”

High-Level Closed Dialogue Session

In a related development, the Sharjah Private Education Authority and the Sharjah Education Academy, in partnership with UNESCO, will convene a high-level closed policy dialogue session focused on strengthening and advancing Early Childhood Care and Education systems. The session will take place during the Pre-Conference Day of the Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Education, held from 14 to 15 February 2026 at the Sharjah Education Academy campus in University City.

The session is expected to bring together senior policymakers, experts, and decision-makers from the United Arab Emirates, the Gulf region, and the wider Arab world, alongside representatives from academic institutions and international organisations specialising in early childhood development. This gathering aims to foster regional dialogue, knowledge exchange, and shared perspectives on system reform, curriculum development, and policy alignment to achieve long-term impact.

The dialogue will focus on discussing initial feedback and preliminary findings from Sharjah’s pilot implementation of the UNESCO-endorsed ECCE-PATT tool, as well as developing practical, actionable recommendations grounded in the tool’s outcomes.

These partnerships reaffirm the Emirate of Sharjah’s conviction that building the future begins in early childhood, with the child positioned at the centre of its development vision. Sharjah continues to strengthen integrated education systems that place children’s needs at the heart of policy and practice, creating enabling environments for growth and learning, and preparing future generations to contribute meaningfully to the development of society.

About Sharjah Education Academy

Sharjah Education Academy (SEA) is a leading academic and professional institution dedicated to advancing the quality of education in the United Arab Emirates and beyond. Founded in 2020 under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, SEA aims to empower educators, school leaders, and researchers. SEA delivers innovative, research-informed programmes that support lifelong learning and educational excellence. In 2023, oversight of Sharjah Government Nurseries (SGN) was transferred to the Academy, further strengthening its central role in advancing the quality of early childhood education. This step supports enhanced operational efficiency and the delivery of a unified, child-centred educational experience across the Emirate.

Through strategic partnerships with local and international institutions, the Academy provides professional development opportunities, graduate-level degrees, and cutting-edge research that shape future-ready learning environments. SEA also holds a vital role in policy dialogue, leadership development, and the cultivation of inclusive, learner-centered practices across the educational landscape. Driven by Sharjah’s vision for sustainable development and human capital investment, SEA is committed to transforming education through collaboration, innovation, and global insight.