The Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) has signed a co-operation agreement with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s Etihad Energy Services Company (Etihad ESCO) to implement Kafa’a programme in preparation for the establishment of the Energy Services Company (ESCO).

EWA president Kamal Ahmed has emphasised the authority’s commitment to its strategic plan to improve energy performance and cut electricity consumption to reduce carbon emissions and reach carbon neutrality by 2060.