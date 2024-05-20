JEDDAH — The Saudi Regional Cloud Seeding Program confirmed that it is working to improve the weather condition in the Kingdom by making optimal use of all available opportunities and technologies. Its focusses include using ground-based generators to stimulate clouds from high altitudes rather than using aircraft. The program also noted that Makkah and the Holy Sites will be given priority while implementing this new technology of cloud seeding program.



The program said that its Weather Improvement Department is working under the supervision of experts to improve weather conditions in the targeted areas, including the holy city of Makkah and the Holy Sites of Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah. This is in partnership and cooperation with research centers and international universities specialized in this field.



The program also noted that the CEO of the National Center of Meteorology and general supervisor of the Regional Cloud Seeding Program discussed this matter.



The program will benefit from the new techniques of the cloud seeding program that were recently included, such as the ground generators that will soon work in the program to stimulate clouds from heights and not through airplanes, in addition to the cloud physics research plane that recently entered into service.

The program will work to present these studies and research in relevant international conferences to highlight Saudi Arabia’s successes through the Regional Cloud Seeding Program.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).