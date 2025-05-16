The governments of the United Arab Emirates and the United States have agreed to establish the "US-UAE AI Acceleration Partnership" framework to further bolster cooperation around critical technologies and ensure the protection of such technologies based on a set of joint commitments.

The US will facilitate deeper technology cooperation with the UAE, including the launch of a 1GW AI data center, part of a planned 5GW UAE-US artificial intelligence technology cluster in Abu Dhabi to support regional computation demand, while meeting robust US security standards and other efforts to responsibly deploy AI infrastructure, both in the UAE and globally.

As part of the UAE investment program in digital infrastructure in the US, the UAE and the US governments will work together to make more efficient the process of inward investments into the United States by UAE Investment Funds.

Within 30 days of the agreement, the UAE and the US will establish a working group to implement, monitor and assess progress on the above.