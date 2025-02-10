TURAIF — The Turaif governorate in the Northern Borders Region recorded the lowest temperature in Saudi Arabia at two degrees Celsius below zero, according to the weather report released by the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

The center warned of the continuation of cold weather in most regions across the Kingdom, with minimum temperatures reaching below zero degrees Celsius, with a chance of frost in the northern parts of the country.



In a statement, the NCM warned that Turaif will be affected by a very cold air mass, starting on Sunday and will continue until the end of the week, expecting minimum temperatures to drop ranging between zero and minus 3 degrees Celsius.



The Saudi Press Agency documented this morning scenes of frost crystals accumulating on plants, in a phenomenon that reflects the cold winter weather that the Turaif region is witnessing.



The NCM urged the people to take the necessary precautions to confront the repercussions of this cold weather. The center said that horizontal visibility will be affected by fog during the early morning hours in the southern parts of the Eastern Province.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).